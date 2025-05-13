Diplomatic Dance: Zelenskiy Embarks on Turkey Visit Amidst Potential Putin Talks

In a significant move on the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Turkey, as reported by the Ukraine Embassy in Turkey on Tuesday. The visit is poised to precede potential discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul later this week.

Upon his arrival in Ankara, Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for anticipatory talks. He indicated to reporters earlier on Tuesday that his diplomatic trip would continue to Istanbul if President Putin also travels there.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the persistent efforts to address the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting Turkey's role as a potential mediator in the region.

