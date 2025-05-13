NATO's Ambitious Defense Spending Push: Trump Administration Seeks 5% GDP Commitment

In an aggressive move, the Trump administration is calling on NATO's European members and Canada to up their defense spending to 5% of GDP, says US envoy Matthew Whitaker. This push comes as NATO commits to spending at least 2% GDP on defense amid escalating Russian threats.

President Trump advocates for a significant investment increase, claiming it is essential for security. With Russia seen as a pressing threat, the proposal faces scrutiny over feasibility and urgency. Concerns loom over Trump's ties to Vladimir Putin, as NATO members deliberate these spending directives.

The NATO summit on June 25 will be crucial as leaders set new targets. Whitaker emphasizes the need for a broader approach that includes infrastructure and cybersecurity, arguing that significant defense investment is critical to addressing evolving threats.

