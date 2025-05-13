Left Menu

NATO's Ambitious Defense Spending Push: Trump Administration Seeks 5% GDP Commitment

The Trump administration urges NATO European members and Canada to increase defense investment to 5% of GDP. NATO agreed on a 2% target amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Discussions on spending goals continue as some countries worry about Trump's relationship with Putin.

In an aggressive move, the Trump administration is calling on NATO's European members and Canada to up their defense spending to 5% of GDP, says US envoy Matthew Whitaker. This push comes as NATO commits to spending at least 2% GDP on defense amid escalating Russian threats.

President Trump advocates for a significant investment increase, claiming it is essential for security. With Russia seen as a pressing threat, the proposal faces scrutiny over feasibility and urgency. Concerns loom over Trump's ties to Vladimir Putin, as NATO members deliberate these spending directives.

The NATO summit on June 25 will be crucial as leaders set new targets. Whitaker emphasizes the need for a broader approach that includes infrastructure and cybersecurity, arguing that significant defense investment is critical to addressing evolving threats.

