PM Modi's Bold Stance Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned Pakistan's actions from an Indian Air Force base, reflecting his firm stance against terrorism. Meanwhile, India rejected US President Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir and emphasized self-reliance. Political tensions continue to rise alongside international diplomatic efforts to ease the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan from the Adampur Air Base, underscoring India's readiness to counter terrorism with decisive force. Positioned before the S-400 missile defense system, Modi presented a clear message to Islamabad, asserting that any provocations would meet with annihilation.

India also delivered a diplomatic riposte to US President Donald Trump's recent comments on mediating the Kashmir issue, maintaining a steadfast stance on national sovereignty and rebuffing external intervention, which was further emphasized during New Delhi's address to the international community.

As tensions mount, diplomatic dialogues continue, with major players like China engaged in discussions with both India and Pakistan. At home, political parties like the BJP and Congress engage in heated exchanges over military strategy and national security policies.

