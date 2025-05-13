India's Stern Measures: The Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty Amidst Pakistan Tensions
India has imposed diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, following the Pahalgam attack. The treaty will remain on hold until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism. India warns Pakistan of consequences for nurturing terrorism and highlights military responses to Pakistani actions.
In a significant move on Tuesday, India escalated its response to Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) among other retaliatory measures, following the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that these actions would persist until Pakistan decisively halts its backing of cross-border terrorism.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Pakistan for undermining the originally amicable principles of the treaty by supporting terrorism. He remarked that India's measures are justified, countering Pakistan's claims of aggression. Jaiswal condemned Pakistan's nurturing of terrorism, underscoring India's destruction of terrorist infrastructure.
Tensions peaked with India responding militarily to Pakistani assaults, effectively neutralizing key military installations. Despite earlier hostilities, an agreement to cease military activities was reached, announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, signaling a temporary halt to the conflict.
