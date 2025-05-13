Left Menu

India's Stern Measures: The Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty Amidst Pakistan Tensions

India has imposed diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, following the Pahalgam attack. The treaty will remain on hold until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism. India warns Pakistan of consequences for nurturing terrorism and highlights military responses to Pakistani actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:20 IST
India's Stern Measures: The Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty Amidst Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Tuesday, India escalated its response to Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) among other retaliatory measures, following the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that these actions would persist until Pakistan decisively halts its backing of cross-border terrorism.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Pakistan for undermining the originally amicable principles of the treaty by supporting terrorism. He remarked that India's measures are justified, countering Pakistan's claims of aggression. Jaiswal condemned Pakistan's nurturing of terrorism, underscoring India's destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

Tensions peaked with India responding militarily to Pakistani assaults, effectively neutralizing key military installations. Despite earlier hostilities, an agreement to cease military activities was reached, announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, signaling a temporary halt to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025