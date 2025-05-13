Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy Challenges Putin to Face-to-Face Talks

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is ready to engage in talks with Russia but insists that Putin must attend. The upcoming Istanbul talks aim to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire amidst continued violence. Trump's involvement could be pivotal, though Russia is yet to confirm their representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:36 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced he will participate in discussions this week regarding the ongoing conflict if Russian leader Vladimir Putin also agrees to join him at the table. Slated to occur in Istanbul on Thursday, these talks have become a focal point for international peace efforts.

According to Zelenskiy, the goal is to achieve an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a preliminary move towards ending the war, which has devastated the region since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has sent senior representatives, including Marco Rubio, Stephen Witkoff, and Keith Kellogg, indicating the seriousness of American involvement.

The presence of American and potentially Russian leaders could be a turning point, with major geopolitical ramifications. Ukrainian authorities are pressing for strong sanctions should talks fail to materialize. As both sides gear up, the world watches to see if these efforts might lead to an amicable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

