Escalating Tensions: Cross-Border Strikes Between Russia and Ukraine
Ukrainian air strikes have killed two people and injured 17 in Russian cities Rostov-on-Don and Belgorod. Meanwhile, Russian attacks in Ukraine resulted in one death and seven injuries. Cross-border tensions are escalating amidst claims of a drone attack causing fires and structural damage in both nations.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian air strikes have inflicted serious casualties in Russia, killing two people and injuring 17 others in the southern cities of Rostov-on-Don and Belgorod, regional authorities reported on Monday.
In Ukraine, Russian attacks have also resulted in one fatality and seven wounded individuals, marking an escalation in cross-border hostilities. In Rostov-on-Don, a critical export hub near the Sea of Azov, drone debris led to fires and broken windows, said regional governor Yuri Slyusar.
Belgorod, another city near the Ukrainian border, suffered a drone attack that injured 12 people and set a residential building ablaze. Ukraine's southern city Zaporizhzhia and northern Sumy region have also faced guided bomb and drone attacks, further contributing to the mounting tension. Reuters has not independently verified these reports.