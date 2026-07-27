Andrea Pirlo's potential appointment as Italy's national football coach has sparked political controversy due to his commercial links with Russian betting company Fonbet.

Despite emerging as a top candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso, concerns have arisen over Pirlo's ambassadorship with Fonbet, leading to resistance within the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and among Italian parliamentarians. The issue has intensified following his promotional activities in Moscow, coinciding with geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine.

Pirlo defends his non-political intentions, but the debate complicates Italian football's coaching dynamics, particularly affecting newly appointed FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini's plans.