The Data Centre Dilemma: Balancing Growth and Sustainability in Malaysia

Malaysia's rapid growth as a data centre hub has sparked debates on resource usage and community impact. As protests arise, the industry faces pressure to adopt sustainable practices. Global investors focus on renewable energy and local benefits to gain community trust while governments impose stricter standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 09:06 IST
The Data Centre Dilemma: Balancing Growth and Sustainability in Malaysia
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  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia has emerged as the region's fastest-growing data centre hub, outpacing Singapore. However, the rapid expansion has encountered challenges, particularly regarding resource use. Recent protests in Johor highlight community concerns about power and water usage.

The industry's leadership has shifted as discussions now center on sustainable growth. Equinix's Cheam Tat Inn notes an increased focus on responsible resource management, aligning with trends in other data centre hotspots like Ireland and Singapore.

In response, companies such as China's ZDATA and Japan's NTT are adopting innovative approaches like using treated wastewater and closed-circuit cooling systems. These measures aim to balance growth with environmental concerns, amid tightened government standards.

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