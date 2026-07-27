CXMT Corp's Skyrocketing Debut: A Ray of Hope in China's Struggling Stock Market

In a remarkable performance on Monday, CXMT Corp's stock soared by 500% during its initial public offering in Shanghai, reigniting positivity in a market troubled by tech sector losses.

The debut propelled CXMT to China's largest company by market capitalization, surpassing the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as major indices like the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite saw moderate gains of around 0.5%.

This uplift offered some relief to regulators who have struggled to control market instability, with China's stock index down over 6% this month due to broader geopolitical tensions and local financial pressures.