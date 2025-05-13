Left Menu

Canada's New Cabinet: Charting a Bold Course with the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils a new cabinet aiming to reshape relations with the U.S. with a focus on economic change and trade diversification. Key players remain, while some ministers are reassigned. Carney emphasizes the urgency to boost internal economic dynamics alongside ongoing U.S. negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:41 IST
Canada's New Cabinet: Charting a Bold Course with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed a streamlined cabinet on Tuesday, designed to redefine Canada's relationship with the United States under President Donald Trump. The new lineup retains key figures, including Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, while moving Melanie Joly to Industry and appointing Anita Anand as Foreign Affairs Minister.

With a strong mandate from Canadians, Carney's administration intends to prioritize economic and security partnerships with the U.S. His recent trip to Washington, however, yielded no relief from U.S. tariffs. The government plans to steer investment away from U.S. reliance and reduce trade barriers internally.

Trade diversification and regulatory reform are top on the business community's agenda, according to Matthew Holmes of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Notably, former banker Tim Hodgson steps into the role of natural resources minister. The cabinet aims for a strategic transformation to meet their C$130 billion four-year spending pledge despite projecting a significant fiscal deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025