Chidambaram Challenges Government on Trump's War Claims
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram urges the Indian government to clarify US President Trump's claims of stopping military actions between India and Pakistan. He calls for all-party meetings and a parliamentary session to address these issues, highlighting concerns over India's international support after strikes in Pakistan.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has called on the Indian government to clarify the veracity of US President Donald Trump's claims of halting military actions between India and Pakistan. He questioned whether Trump's statement was merely self-boasting or if there was truth to his allegations.
In a conversation with PTI Videos, Chidambaram, a former Union home minister, expressed concern over the lack of international support following India's military strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. He also highlighted China's alignment with Islamabad as an issue requiring attention.
The Congress leader stressed the need for an all-party meeting and a parliamentary session to interrogate the government's stance on these subjects, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from previous all-party discussions. Chidambaram commented on the claims of plane losses and the need for transparency regarding military engagements and any role played by President Trump.
