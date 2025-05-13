Controversy Erupts Over Nahan Medical College Relocation
Residents of Nahan, led by BJP members, protested against the relocation of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Medical College. BJP leader Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress of mishandling local institutions and pledged support to prevent the relocation. He highlighted the BJP's investment in the college under its governance.
In a heated protest in Nahan's Bara Chowk, numerous residents, largely BJP supporters, voiced their disapproval of the proposed move of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Medical College and Hospital from its current location to a site 5 kilometers away.
BJP state president Rajiv Bindal addressed the protesters, recounting the decline of local industries under Congress rule. He cited the closure of Nahan Foundry, once a major employment hub in Himachal Pradesh, as a significant loss.
Bindal highlighted the BJP's efforts in establishing significant institutions like the medical college. He accused the Congress government of halting its development without clear justification. Pledging his support, Bindal committed to joining future agitations against the college's relocation.
