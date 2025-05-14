Left Menu

Mexico Seeks Early Review of USMCA Trade Agreement

Mexico plans to initiate a review of the USMCA trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada earlier than scheduled, aiming to enhance clarity for consumers and investors. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the intention to begin discussions in the year's second half to renegotiate and streamline trade policies.

14-05-2025
Mexico is set to expedite a review of the trilateral trade agreement with the United States and Canada, according to the nation's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The review, initially scheduled for next year, is proposed to start in the latter half of this year, with the aim of providing greater clarity to both consumers and investors.

Speaking on the sidelines of a fintech event, Ebrard emphasized the importance of commencing discussions as soon as possible, echoing U.S. President Donald Trump's push to renegotiate the agreement ahead of time. The USMCA trade pact, which binds the three nations, is crucial for shaping economic policies.

Ebrard highlighted that the anticipated early revision of the agreement is expected to simplify and clarify trade policies across all involved nations. This move is seen as beneficial for fostering a more transparent business environment in the region.

