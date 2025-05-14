Left Menu

South Africa Leads G20: A New Era of Multilateral Cooperation

South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola announced strong support for the nation's G20 presidency priorities. As the first African nation in this role, South Africa aims to foster global cooperation, tackle climate change, and promote equality. Key meetings discuss economic growth, inclusive development, and international reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-05-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 03:43 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa's G20 presidency is witnessing significant backing for its objectives, according to Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola. As the inaugural African nation to lead the bloc, South Africa emphasizes solidarity, equality, and sustainability amid a volatile geopolitical landscape.

During its tenure, South Africa has hosted 51 meetings focusing on inclusive growth and industrialization. The commitment to tackle urgent global challenges such as food security, inequality, and climate change has garnered widespread support from G20 members.

Lamola underscored the necessity of multilateral cooperation, advocating for reforms in the United Nations and international trade systems. The upcoming G20 Sherpa meeting in June 2025 will further address global challenges and shape the agenda for the Leaders' Declaration in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

