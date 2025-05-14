Left Menu

Trump Open to Direct Talks with Xi on U.S.-China Trade Deal

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump expressed openness to negotiating directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize the U.S.-China trade deal. Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that such negotiations might not be necessary, but he is considering them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 07:03 IST
Trump Open to Direct Talks with Xi on U.S.-China Trade Deal
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump signaled he might engage directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping to iron out the final terms of a U.S.-China trade deal. His comments came during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Saudi Arabia, Trump acknowledged the potential need for direct talks, while also noting that it might not be essential.

The trade relationship between the U.S. and China has been a focal point of Trump's presidency, with direct negotiations potentially paving the way for an expedited agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025