Trump Open to Direct Talks with Xi on U.S.-China Trade Deal

President Donald Trump signaled he might engage directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping to iron out the final terms of a U.S.-China trade deal. His comments came during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Saudi Arabia, Trump acknowledged the potential need for direct talks, while also noting that it might not be essential.

The trade relationship between the U.S. and China has been a focal point of Trump's presidency, with direct negotiations potentially paving the way for an expedited agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)