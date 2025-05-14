Left Menu

South Asian Neighbors Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?

India and Pakistan have agreed to halt hostilities after days of conflict, bringing renewed hope for resolving longstanding issues. The ceasefire follows intense cross-border attacks and is seen as a positive step by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Both nations reached this understanding independently, without third-party intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 14-05-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 08:44 IST
South Asian Neighbors Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and Pakistan have brokered a ceasefire, achieving a temporary halt in hostilities following four days of intense conflict involving cross-border drone and missile strikes. The truce was reached on May 10, after India conducted precision strikes against terror infrastructure, which led to retaliatory attempts by Pakistan.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, expressed optimism, noting, "We're in a better place." The ceasefire is seen as a "positive step" that both nations could utilize to address longstanding issues. It was confirmed that this understanding between the countries was reached independently of any third-party mediation.

The United Nations has welcomed this development, reiterating its readiness to support efforts for regional peace. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also highlighted the significance of the ceasefire for the city's Indian and Pakistani communities, emphasizing the desire for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025