South Asian Neighbors Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?

India and Pakistan have brokered a ceasefire, achieving a temporary halt in hostilities following four days of intense conflict involving cross-border drone and missile strikes. The truce was reached on May 10, after India conducted precision strikes against terror infrastructure, which led to retaliatory attempts by Pakistan.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, expressed optimism, noting, "We're in a better place." The ceasefire is seen as a "positive step" that both nations could utilize to address longstanding issues. It was confirmed that this understanding between the countries was reached independently of any third-party mediation.

The United Nations has welcomed this development, reiterating its readiness to support efforts for regional peace. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also highlighted the significance of the ceasefire for the city's Indian and Pakistani communities, emphasizing the desire for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)