India Rebuffs Trump's Mediation Claim Amidst High-Level Security Review
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior ministers, is reviewing India's security situation after a pause in hostilities with Pakistan. Despite India's rejection, US President Trump asserts his role in mediating between the countries. Key security discussions unfold amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a significant meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday, marking a critical review amidst a pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan.
Accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting aims to evaluate the latest security conditions in the region.
This comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's disputed claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two nations, a statement that India has firmly denied despite Trump's reiterated assertions.
