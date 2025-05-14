Left Menu

India Rebuffs Trump's Mediation Claim Amidst High-Level Security Review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior ministers, is reviewing India's security situation after a pause in hostilities with Pakistan. Despite India's rejection, US President Trump asserts his role in mediating between the countries. Key security discussions unfold amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:43 IST
India Rebuffs Trump's Mediation Claim Amidst High-Level Security Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a significant meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday, marking a critical review amidst a pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting aims to evaluate the latest security conditions in the region.

This comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's disputed claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two nations, a statement that India has firmly denied despite Trump's reiterated assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025