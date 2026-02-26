Left Menu

Amit Shah's Bold Assertion: Flushing Out Infiltrators and Securing Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserts the BJP's commitment to driving out infiltrators from regions like West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand amid demographic changes. Shah announced initiatives during a visit in Bihar, emphasizing national security and addressing opposition criticism ahead of West Bengal assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections while promising to expel infiltrators influencing regional demographics. This assertion was made in Bihar's Araria district as Shah inaugurated significant projects for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Shah emphasized the BJP's priority of safeguarding national security by removing infiltrators who, he argued, exploit public welfare systems. He announced a high-powered committee's formation to study demographic changes in vulnerable areas such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, where polls are imminent.

The opposition criticized Shah's remarks, suggesting they target the Muslim community ahead of elections. Addressing border security, Shah urged better coordination among defense agencies and recognized the essential role of schemes like CAPF to support jawans and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

