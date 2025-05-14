Indo-Canadian Leaders Land Key Roles in Canadian Cabinet Reshuffle

In a significant cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Indo-Canadians Anita Anand and Maninder Sidhu have secured influential positions. Anand has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Sidhu will serve as the Minister for International Trade.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of the Liberal Party's recent electoral victory, with Carney assuming leadership from Justin Trudeau months before the elections. Anand, previously the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, succeeds Melanie Joly in her new role.

Having previously served as the Minister of National Defence, Anand brings substantial experience to her new post. Meanwhile, Sidhu steps into his role amidst challenges in Canada-US trade relations, pledging to expand trade and support Canadian businesses.

