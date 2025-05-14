Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Launches Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra, Lauds Armed Forces

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra,' praising the armed forces for their successful strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The event emphasized national solidarity and condemned Pakistan's history of terrorism, highlighting India's military strength and commitment to 'Nation First.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:32 IST
Yogi Adityanath Launches Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra, Lauds Armed Forces
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to showcase national unity and respect for the armed forces, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra.' The event celebrated India's military achievements, particularly Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror networks in Pakistan.

Adityanath used the occasion to criticize Pakistan, labeling it a 'failed state' that fosters terrorism, highlighting the need for India's vigilance and strength. The chief minister lauded the Indian armed forces for their decisive action, reinforcing India's policy of defense preparedness.

Prominent BJP leaders attended the rally, echoing Adityanath's emphasis on patriotism and national pride. The event underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nation First' doctrine and the public's unwavering support for the military's efforts to protect India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025