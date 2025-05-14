Yogi Adityanath Launches Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra, Lauds Armed Forces

In a move to showcase national unity and respect for the armed forces, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra.' The event celebrated India's military achievements, particularly Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror networks in Pakistan.

Adityanath used the occasion to criticize Pakistan, labeling it a 'failed state' that fosters terrorism, highlighting the need for India's vigilance and strength. The chief minister lauded the Indian armed forces for their decisive action, reinforcing India's policy of defense preparedness.

Prominent BJP leaders attended the rally, echoing Adityanath's emphasis on patriotism and national pride. The event underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nation First' doctrine and the public's unwavering support for the military's efforts to protect India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)