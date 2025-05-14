Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Moves in the Middle East: Sanctions Lifted on Syria

During his Middle East tour, U.S. President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Syria, meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The decision stirred concerns due to Sharaa's past terrorist designation but was influenced by leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

U.S. President Donald Trump, amidst his Middle East tour, announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, prompting a diplomatic meet with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. This move follows Trump's meetings with key regional leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who are deemed influential in the decision.

The sanctions lift has sparked significant internal debate within Washington's political circles, primarily due to Al-Sharaa's past designation as a terrorist linked to al-Qaeda, a connection he renounced in 2016. Despite these concerns, Trump's allies in the region have expressed support for the easing of tensions.

While Israel has voiced disapproval over the sanctions relief, Trump's decision appears strategically timed with his four-day trip across the Gulf states, including high-profile visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. This diplomatic shift signifies a critical juncture in U.S. Middle East relations.

