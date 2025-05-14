Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Diplomacy: A New Era with Syria?

President Donald Trump initiated discussions with Syria's president in Saudi Arabia, following a surprising U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria. The move involves key U.S. allies like Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Trump's visit also includes substantial trade deals with Gulf states and a potential visit to Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:17 IST
Trump's Middle East Diplomacy: A New Era with Syria?
Trump

In a pivotal shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim president in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday following a surprise announcement of lifting all sanctions against the Islamist-led government. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some within the Trump administration concerned due to Syria's past links to Al Qaeda.

During his Riyadh speech, Trump expressed confidence encouraged by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to ease sanctions. Meanwhile, his inaugural day in the Gulf was marked by significant business agreements, including a massive $600 billion Saudi investment in the U.S. and arms deals worth $142 billion.

Amid these developments, Trump's itinerary also includes visits to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. In Doha, he aims to solidify U.S.-Qatar relations, with Qatar anticipated to announce substantial investments in the U.S. and a major aircraft purchase deal with Boeing. His Middle East journey hints at possible stops in Turkey amid discussions with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025