Trump's Middle East Diplomacy: A New Era with Syria?

In a pivotal shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim president in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday following a surprise announcement of lifting all sanctions against the Islamist-led government. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some within the Trump administration concerned due to Syria's past links to Al Qaeda.

During his Riyadh speech, Trump expressed confidence encouraged by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to ease sanctions. Meanwhile, his inaugural day in the Gulf was marked by significant business agreements, including a massive $600 billion Saudi investment in the U.S. and arms deals worth $142 billion.

Amid these developments, Trump's itinerary also includes visits to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. In Doha, he aims to solidify U.S.-Qatar relations, with Qatar anticipated to announce substantial investments in the U.S. and a major aircraft purchase deal with Boeing. His Middle East journey hints at possible stops in Turkey amid discussions with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

