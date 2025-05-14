Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Dance in the Middle East

In a meeting with Gulf leaders, President Donald Trump expressed his desire for a deal with Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions, provided Iran halts its support for regional proxy groups. Concurrently, Trump engaged with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, promising to lift longstanding sanctions against Syria.

14-05-2025
President Donald Trump, in talks with Gulf leaders, emphasized the urgency of securing a deal with Iran to de-escalate its nuclear program. However, Trump insisted that such an agreement hinged on Tehran ceasing support for proxy militias in the region.

In a historic diplomatic maneuver, Trump also met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, committing to lift years of crippling sanctions on Syria. This follows al-Sharaa's ascent to power after ousting the Assad regime, signaling potential shifts in Middle Eastern alliances.

Trump's Middle East tour further includes engagements in Qatar and the UAE, spotlighting tensions and political developments, including the controversial offer of a luxury Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, intended as a replacement Air Force One, highlighting the complex interplay of diplomacy and national interests.

