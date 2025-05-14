Army Commanders Update on J&K Security
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma briefed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the security situation in the Union Territory. The discussion highlighted recent developments along the Line of Control. The General was accompanied by Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava during the meeting.
In a significant briefing, Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, updated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the existing security scenario across the Union Territory.
The discussions covered recent activities along the Line of Control and other border regions, underscoring a proactive military stance.
Abdullah shared this encounter via social media, commending the army's vital role in national defense. Lieutenant General Sharma also met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for further discourse on Wednesday.
