Trump's Jet-Setting Diplomacy: Middle East's Fighter Escort Spectacle
President Donald Trump received ceremonial fighter jet escorts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar during his Middle East trip. Video footage from White House official Margo Martin showcases the impressive sight, highlighting the close military collaboration between the US and these nations. The F-15 jets marked a significant diplomatic gesture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:36 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
President Donald Trump's Middle East tour is capturing attention, marked by impressive displays of diplomatic pageantry.
Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar rolled out their F-15 fighter jets, providing ceremonial escorts for Air Force One as it arrived in Riyadh and Doha, respectively. The jets are part of the extensive fleet each country boasts, made up primarily of American-made aircraft.
White House official Margo Martin shared compelling footage of these aerial displays, signifying a strong US alliance with the Middle Eastern nations through this rare military honor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Selfridge Air National Guard Base to Receive 21 F-15EX Jets
Julen Lopetegui Takes Helm as Qatar's National Team Manager
Qatar's Bold Move: Julen Lopetegui Takes Helm of National Football Team
Julien Lopetegui Takes Helm as Qatar's New Manager
Trump Organization's Controversial Qatar Golf Resort Deal Raises Ethics Concerns