Left Menu

Trump's Jet-Setting Diplomacy: Middle East's Fighter Escort Spectacle

President Donald Trump received ceremonial fighter jet escorts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar during his Middle East trip. Video footage from White House official Margo Martin showcases the impressive sight, highlighting the close military collaboration between the US and these nations. The F-15 jets marked a significant diplomatic gesture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:36 IST
Trump's Jet-Setting Diplomacy: Middle East's Fighter Escort Spectacle
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump's Middle East tour is capturing attention, marked by impressive displays of diplomatic pageantry.

Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar rolled out their F-15 fighter jets, providing ceremonial escorts for Air Force One as it arrived in Riyadh and Doha, respectively. The jets are part of the extensive fleet each country boasts, made up primarily of American-made aircraft.

White House official Margo Martin shared compelling footage of these aerial displays, signifying a strong US alliance with the Middle Eastern nations through this rare military honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025