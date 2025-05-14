Trump's Jet-Setting Diplomacy: Middle East's Fighter Escort Spectacle

President Donald Trump's Middle East tour is capturing attention, marked by impressive displays of diplomatic pageantry.

Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar rolled out their F-15 fighter jets, providing ceremonial escorts for Air Force One as it arrived in Riyadh and Doha, respectively. The jets are part of the extensive fleet each country boasts, made up primarily of American-made aircraft.

White House official Margo Martin shared compelling footage of these aerial displays, signifying a strong US alliance with the Middle Eastern nations through this rare military honor.

