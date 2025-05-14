Congress Plans 'Tiranga Yatra' to Honor Rajiv Gandhi and Operation Sindoor Heroes

The Congress has announced a 'Tiranga Yatra' across Maharashtra on May 21, coinciding with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The event is set to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor and demonstrate solidarity with martyrs, such as Mahatma Gandhi and victims of the Pahalgam attack.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the Modi government's recent agreement with Pakistan, questioning whether U.S. President Donald Trump is acting as a mediator between the two nations. Sapkal has reiterated calls for a special Parliamentary session to address concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Sapkal has also expressed concerns over the government's failure to support farmers affected by unseasonal rains, alleging that the scrapping of the Rs 1 crop insurance scheme has been unjust. He has urged the governor to address the diversion of funds meant for the Social Justice Department to popular schemes, impacting Dalits, tribals, and OBCs.

(With inputs from agencies.)