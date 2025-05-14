Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Tour: Ceremonial Fighters and Political Controversies

President Trump's visit to Qatar sparked intrigue, as both Saudi Arabia and Qatar provided ceremonial fighter jet escorts. Qatar also offered a luxury Boeing 747-8 gift, igniting debates on potential national security threats and corruption. Trump's Middle East tour includes a stop in the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:24 IST
Trump's Middle East Tour: Ceremonial Fighters and Political Controversies
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Amid pomp and pageantry, President Donald Trump began his visit to Qatar, part of a broader Middle East tour. Qatar, much like Saudi Arabia, sought to win his favor with an impressive show of military might.

As Trump's aircraft approached Doha, a rare ceremonial escort by Qatari F-15 fighter jets accompanied Air Force One, a move mirrored by Saudi jets a day prior. These choreographed spectacles were widely shared, with White House's Margo Martin capturing and posting the noteworthy aerial displays.

More controversially, Qatar offered Trump a Boeing 747-8, intended for use as Air Force One during the construction of new planes. While advocated by Trump as a cost-efficient move, critics argue it raises potential conflicts, underscoring corruption concerns and national security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025