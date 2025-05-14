Trump's Middle East Tour: Ceremonial Fighters and Political Controversies

Amid pomp and pageantry, President Donald Trump began his visit to Qatar, part of a broader Middle East tour. Qatar, much like Saudi Arabia, sought to win his favor with an impressive show of military might.

As Trump's aircraft approached Doha, a rare ceremonial escort by Qatari F-15 fighter jets accompanied Air Force One, a move mirrored by Saudi jets a day prior. These choreographed spectacles were widely shared, with White House's Margo Martin capturing and posting the noteworthy aerial displays.

More controversially, Qatar offered Trump a Boeing 747-8, intended for use as Air Force One during the construction of new planes. While advocated by Trump as a cost-efficient move, critics argue it raises potential conflicts, underscoring corruption concerns and national security risks.

