Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

The ambitious Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project, worth €100 billion, risks collapsing due to tensions between Dassault Aviation and Airbus. This comes after Airbus's reluctance to collaborate fully with Dassault, jeopardizing a key defense initiative between France, Germany, and Spain.

The dispute focuses on control over the core fighter component of the FCAS project, which aims to integrate manned planes and drones through a cohesive cloud system. Dassault seeks clear leadership in this segment, while Airbus wants to adhere to pre-existing rules.

Dassault Aviation's head, Eric Trappier, criticized Airbus's approach, suggesting it mirrors past cumbersome European partnerships. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, however, denies a complete breakdown in relations and hints at the potential for developing two separate fighter prototypes.

