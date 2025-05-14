Steady Euro Zone Yields Amid Trade Tensions & Market Anxieties

Euro zone bond yields held steady on Wednesday, having earlier climbed to multi-week highs, as global markets continued to gauge the impact of easing trade tensions. Investors were primarily focused on U.S. economic indicators expected to be released on Thursday, which are anticipated to offer more clarity on the tariff phase one effects.

The market remained cautious as the impacts of the U.S.-China trade discussions, coupled with U.S. President Donald Trump's assertive trade measures unveiled in April, stoked inflation and hindered global economic growth. Despite a temporary reduction in tariffs, concerns over tariffs remaining significantly above previous rates persisted, according to Nabil Milali from Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

Further influencing market sentiment were the potential adverse effects on growth driven by trade uncertainty, inflationary fears, and the Federal Reserve's ongoing pause, as highlighted by Milali. Meanwhile, Germany's benchmark 10-year yield stayed at 2.678%, after hitting a record high since April 10, as investors speculated on increased bond issuance pressures in response to trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)