Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks Against Female Officer

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has lambasted Madhya Pradesh's minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory statements about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Yadav described the remarks as demeaning to women and the armed forces, sparking backlash and public outcry.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed police to file an FIR against Shah, saying his comments foster enmity and hatred. The court labeled his words as 'dangerous' and 'scurrilous,' using language unbefitting public discourse, and took a firm stance on the implications of his speech.

Yadav further alleged that Shah reflects the alleged anti-women attitudes of the ruling BJP. Referencing a past incident involving an actress and hypocritical actions by the BJP, Yadav suggested collective societal action might be necessary to challenge such views.

