Tamil Nadu BJP's Tiranga Rally Salutes Armed Forces

The Tamil Nadu BJP organized a Tiranga rally to express gratitude to the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Led by Nainar Nagendran, party members praised PM Modi for decisive action. The rally included a Havan to seek blessings for the government's anti-terror efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Tamil Nadu BJP conducted a 'Tiranga rally' on Wednesday, extending gratitude to the armed forces for their role in the successful Operation Sindoor aimed at combating terrorism.

Nainar Nagendran, the state's BJP president, spearheaded the rally, during which party leaders lauded the forces and acknowledged Prime Minister Modi and the central government's decisive action following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The rally saw participation from senior BJP leaders such as H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Karu Nagarajan. Attendees also engaged in a 'Havan' to invoke divine blessings for the government's anti-terror initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

