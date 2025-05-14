Tamil Nadu BJP's Tiranga Rally Salutes Armed Forces

The Tamil Nadu BJP conducted a 'Tiranga rally' on Wednesday, extending gratitude to the armed forces for their role in the successful Operation Sindoor aimed at combating terrorism.

Nainar Nagendran, the state's BJP president, spearheaded the rally, during which party leaders lauded the forces and acknowledged Prime Minister Modi and the central government's decisive action following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The rally saw participation from senior BJP leaders such as H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Karu Nagarajan. Attendees also engaged in a 'Havan' to invoke divine blessings for the government's anti-terror initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)