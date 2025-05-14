Strategic Talks: Raj Thackeray, BJP, and a Possible Political Alliance
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed ongoing talks between BJP and Raj Thackeray's MNS, hinting at potential collaboration with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Fadnavis emphasized open discussions, ideological flexibility, and grassroots importance as civic elections approach. Speculations rise on a possible alliance in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has revealed persistent communication between BJP and Raj Thackeray, amid speculations of a political alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The update came during a media event hosted by a Marathi news outlet.
Fadnavis described Raj Thackeray as a unique political entity, akin to an 'open university,' stressing the unpredictable nature of potential alliances. He highlighted flexibility and ideological convergence between BJP and MNS, while maintaining ambiguity on potential collaboration.
Discussing upcoming local body elections, Fadnavis underscored the grassroots importance of these contests. Analysts suggest that cousins Raj and Uddhav could seek collaboration, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region where both wield significant influence among Marathi voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Raj Thackeray
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- MNS
- alliance
- elections
- politics
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Canadian Elections 2023: A Nation at the Crossroads
Canadian Elections: Mark Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trade Tensions
Global Naga Forum Condemns Border Fencing in Nagaland
Navigating Health Policy and Business Alliances: Current Updates
Political Clash: DMK vs AIADMK Gears Up for 2026 Elections Showdown