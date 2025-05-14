Strategic Talks: Raj Thackeray, BJP, and a Possible Political Alliance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has revealed persistent communication between BJP and Raj Thackeray, amid speculations of a political alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The update came during a media event hosted by a Marathi news outlet.

Fadnavis described Raj Thackeray as a unique political entity, akin to an 'open university,' stressing the unpredictable nature of potential alliances. He highlighted flexibility and ideological convergence between BJP and MNS, while maintaining ambiguity on potential collaboration.

Discussing upcoming local body elections, Fadnavis underscored the grassroots importance of these contests. Analysts suggest that cousins Raj and Uddhav could seek collaboration, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region where both wield significant influence among Marathi voters.

