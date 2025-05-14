Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Raj Thackeray, BJP, and a Possible Political Alliance

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed ongoing talks between BJP and Raj Thackeray's MNS, hinting at potential collaboration with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Fadnavis emphasized open discussions, ideological flexibility, and grassroots importance as civic elections approach. Speculations rise on a possible alliance in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:48 IST
Strategic Talks: Raj Thackeray, BJP, and a Possible Political Alliance
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has revealed persistent communication between BJP and Raj Thackeray, amid speculations of a political alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The update came during a media event hosted by a Marathi news outlet.

Fadnavis described Raj Thackeray as a unique political entity, akin to an 'open university,' stressing the unpredictable nature of potential alliances. He highlighted flexibility and ideological convergence between BJP and MNS, while maintaining ambiguity on potential collaboration.

Discussing upcoming local body elections, Fadnavis underscored the grassroots importance of these contests. Analysts suggest that cousins Raj and Uddhav could seek collaboration, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region where both wield significant influence among Marathi voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025