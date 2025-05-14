Left Menu

California to Scale Back Free Healthcare for Undocumented Migrants Amid Budget Crunch

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to reduce a free healthcare program for undocumented migrants, responding to an anticipated $16 billion shortfall from Trump's tariffs. The changes aim to balance fiscal responsibility while preserving key investments despite federal pressure on immigrant-friendly policies in states like California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:20 IST
Governor Gavin Newsom

Governor Gavin Newsom of California is set to announce a budget proposal that will curtail the state's free healthcare program for low-income, undocumented migrants. This move follows an expected $16 billion financial blow resulting from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to Newsom's office.

As part of the forthcoming budget presentation, the governor's office states that decreased revenues call for corrective measures to balance fiscal responsibility while maintaining the fundamental elements of vital investments. President Trump's administration has challenged immigrant-supportive initiatives in Democratic-majority states, including California, pushing for an end to benefits programs for undocumented migrants.

Newsom's proposal includes requiring undocumented adults to pay $100 monthly premiums for Medi-Cal coverage starting January 1, 2026, while still excluding new adult applicants from entering the program. Children's coverage and essential services, such as emergency and pregnancy care, remain unaffected. The adjustments aim to save approximately $5.4 billion through 2028-2029.

