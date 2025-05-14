Political Tensions Erupt in Malappattam Over Vandalized Gandhi Statue
A protest led by Youth Congress president Rahul Mankootathil in Malappattam escalated into clashes with CPI(M) workers following vandalism allegations over a Mahatma Gandhi statue. Accusations of violence targeted at senior Congress leaders worsened the situation, leading to police intervention and a sit-in demonstration.
Political tensions flared in Malappattam, Kerala, when a Youth Congress-led protest was met with confrontation from CPI(M) workers. The march, led by Youth Congress state president and MLA Rahul Mankootathil, was in response to alleged vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue.
As the march entered Malappattam, a volatile clash ensued between the two political groups, involving stone and bottle throwing. This escalation heightened tensions and persisted despite police efforts to restore order.
The Congress accused CPI(M) supporters of targeting leaders like former PCC chief and MP K Sudhakaran. The situation culminated in a sit-in protest after further vandalism was reported Wednesday night.
