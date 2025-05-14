Left Menu

Kennedy's Pledge: Bridging the Gap on Drug Pricing

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed collaboration with Democrats to tackle the issue of high prescription drug prices. During a Senate committee hearing, he expressed his readiness to work on relevant legislation, responding to Senator Bernie Sanders' inquiry on effective bipartisan solutions.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a significant announcement at a Senate Committee hearing, expressing his willingness to collaborate with Democrats on reducing prescription drug costs. This statement comes amidst growing bipartisan concern over the financial burden of medications on American families.

In response to a query from Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent known for siding with Democratic policy stances, Kennedy affirmed his eagerness to work with lawmakers to forge practical solutions. This could entail new legislation or other measures aimed at addressing high pharmaceutical expenses.

This bipartisan approach signifies a crucial step toward tackling one of the pressing economic and health challenges faced by citizens, highlighting the need for unity across party lines to implement effective cost-saving strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

