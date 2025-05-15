Niels Olsen Elected Ecuador's Assembly President
Ecuador's National Assembly elected Niels Olsen, an ally of President Daniel Noboa, as its new president. Olsen’s election secures a majority, aiding Noboa’s anti-crime and economic reform agenda. Olsen succeeded former Tourism Minister roles. Despite violence, Noboa plans justice system reforms alongside security measures to tackle crime.
Niels Olsen, a key ally of President Daniel Noboa, has been elected as the president of Ecuador's National Assembly, solidifying a majority that could facilitate Noboa's legislative agenda. The election underscores Noboa's efforts to advance anti-crime measures and economic reforms.
Despite electoral controversies, Noboa clinched the presidency for a full term in April. Promising to crack down on crime, spur economic investments, and meet International Monetary Fund agreements, his strategic appointments, including Olsen's, are pivotal for his administration.
Olsen emphasized unity and change upon taking his new position. The move comes as Ecuador grapples with a surge in violent crime, recorded as a 65% increase in violent deaths in early 2023. Noboa's reform plans target the justice system to support extensive security operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
