Left Menu

Niels Olsen Elected Ecuador's Assembly President

Ecuador's National Assembly elected Niels Olsen, an ally of President Daniel Noboa, as its new president. Olsen’s election secures a majority, aiding Noboa’s anti-crime and economic reform agenda. Olsen succeeded former Tourism Minister roles. Despite violence, Noboa plans justice system reforms alongside security measures to tackle crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:07 IST
Niels Olsen Elected Ecuador's Assembly President

Niels Olsen, a key ally of President Daniel Noboa, has been elected as the president of Ecuador's National Assembly, solidifying a majority that could facilitate Noboa's legislative agenda. The election underscores Noboa's efforts to advance anti-crime measures and economic reforms.

Despite electoral controversies, Noboa clinched the presidency for a full term in April. Promising to crack down on crime, spur economic investments, and meet International Monetary Fund agreements, his strategic appointments, including Olsen's, are pivotal for his administration.

Olsen emphasized unity and change upon taking his new position. The move comes as Ecuador grapples with a surge in violent crime, recorded as a 65% increase in violent deaths in early 2023. Noboa's reform plans target the justice system to support extensive security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025