Mahanadu 2023: Driving Rayalaseema's Development Agenda

The Telugu Desam Party plans to host Mahanadu from May 27-29 in YSR Kadapa district, focusing on Rayalaseema's development. The event, attended by 50,000 leaders, will address regional issues like irrigation and employment, and launch the 'My TDP' mobile app for digital engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced on Wednesday that it will hold its flagship annual meeting, Mahanadu, from May 27 to 29 in YSR Kadapa district. The focus will be on the development of Rayalaseema and strengthening the party's organizational base.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that the meeting will occur in C K Dinne village, YSR Kadapa district, with grassroots participation from across the state, according to a TDP statement.

The event is expected to draw around 50,000 grassroots leaders and supporters, marking a significant milestone in addressing Rayalaseema's struggles and promoting development projects. The party intends to highlight issues such as drought relief, job creation, and irrigation reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

