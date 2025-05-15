Left Menu

New Leadership in Peru Amid Political Turbulence

Peru's President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as prime minister following the resignation of predecessor Gustavo Adrianzen. This change comes amidst political unrest and economic challenges, as the administration faces pressure ahead of next year's elections. Arana's appointment highlights Peru's high ministerial turnover and ongoing governance challenges.

Dina Boluarte

In a turbulent political climate, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as the country's new prime minister. This decision follows the resignation of former prime minister Gustavo Adrianzen, who stepped down ahead of a censure vote regarding his handling of crime and a tragic mining incident.

Adrianzen's exit resulted in the entire cabinet relinquishing their posts, with most members immediately reinstated in a subsequent ceremony. Among them is Raul Perez, who was named economy minister days earlier, succeeding Jose Salardi.

The latest political changes reflect the ongoing instability within Peru's administration, a situation exacerbated by economic pressures and dwindling public support. With elections on the horizon, Boluarte's government faces intensified scrutiny and must address pressing societal concerns.

