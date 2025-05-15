Controversy and Apology: Vijay Shah's Remarks on Colonel Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah finds himself at the center of a controversy after making objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, leading to the registration of an FIR against him in Indore district as per the High Court's directive. The incident has sparked calls for his dismissal from the cabinet.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed on social media that action against Shah was necessary following the court's order. Despite the growing pressure, Shah issued an apology, describing Colonel Qureshi as the 'sister of the country' and lauding her dedication in fulfilling her national duties.

The FIR, registered under multiple sections, outlines concerns over acts that could threaten India's sovereignty and disrupt communal harmony. This development comes as a public outcry intensifies over Shah's comments made during a recent public event in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)