Left Menu

Controversy and Apology: Vijay Shah's Remarks on Colonel Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces an FIR for his remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Following a state High Court order, the demand for Shah's dismissal grows, though he has apologized and expressed respect for Qureshi. The FIR cites actions endangering public harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:05 IST
Controversy and Apology: Vijay Shah's Remarks on Colonel Qureshi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah finds himself at the center of a controversy after making objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, leading to the registration of an FIR against him in Indore district as per the High Court's directive. The incident has sparked calls for his dismissal from the cabinet.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed on social media that action against Shah was necessary following the court's order. Despite the growing pressure, Shah issued an apology, describing Colonel Qureshi as the 'sister of the country' and lauding her dedication in fulfilling her national duties.

The FIR, registered under multiple sections, outlines concerns over acts that could threaten India's sovereignty and disrupt communal harmony. This development comes as a public outcry intensifies over Shah's comments made during a recent public event in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025