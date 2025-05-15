Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV: A Call for Global Peace and Mediation

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, has pledged to make peace a priority, offering the Vatican as a mediator in global conflicts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the offer, emphasizing Kyiv's commitment to peace talks with Russia. The Pope has continuously called for an end to conflicts worldwide.

Updated: 15-05-2025 01:16 IST
Pope Leo XIV, the first American head of the Catholic Church, is making significant efforts to promote peace globally, proposing the Vatican as a mediator in international conflicts. Echoing his inaugural address, he insists that war should never be seen as inevitable and that peaceful resolutions must be sought.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the Pope's offer, reiterating his nation's support for peaceful negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the Vatican's readiness to facilitate peace talks and conveyed his hope for a high-level meeting with Russian officials.

In his engagements, Pope Leo emphasized that peacemakers shape history, while conflicts exacerbate suffering. The pontiff called for a lasting peace in Ukraine, a ceasefire in Gaza, and welcomed the recent India-Pakistan truce. His message underscores a commitment to uniting global communities in dialogue and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

