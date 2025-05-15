Trump Skips Turkey Talks Amid Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy

President Donald Trump will not participate in the upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey, a U.S. official confirmed on Wednesday. This announcement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the names of the Russian representatives, notably excluding himself from the list.

Trump had previously considered the possibility of attending the talks but conditioned his presence on whether Putin would also attend, suggesting a strategic consideration underlying the decision.

This development signals continued diplomatic tension between the U.S. and Russia, emphasizing the complex nature of international negotiations involving these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)