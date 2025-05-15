India Eyes Zero-Tariff Trade Deal with US

President Donald Trump announced in Doha that India has proposed a trade deal with the United States, aiming for zero tariffs.

New Delhi is actively seeking to finalize this agreement with the U.S. within a 90-day window created by Trump's temporary halt on tariff hikes.

The pause in tariffs, initially declared by Trump, had included a 26% increase on Indian goods, which India hopes to negotiate down to zero with the new deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)