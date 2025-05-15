Left Menu

Defence Minister Questions Pakistan's Nuclear Safety

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has raised concerns over the safety of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, suggesting they should be placed under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision. In his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Singh reviewed security post-Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the vulnerabilities of terror outfits operating from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:26 IST
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grave concerns over the security of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal on Thursday, advocating for their oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During a dialogue with troops in Jammu and Kashmir, his inaugural visit post-Operation Sindoor, Singh underscored the operation's impact in signaling to Pakistan-based terror groups that their security is compromised.

Following recent precision military engagements between India and Pakistan, culminating in counterstrikes on May 10, the hostilities halted after bilateral military dialogue ensured cessation of actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

