Defence Minister Questions Pakistan's Nuclear Safety

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grave concerns over the security of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal on Thursday, advocating for their oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During a dialogue with troops in Jammu and Kashmir, his inaugural visit post-Operation Sindoor, Singh underscored the operation's impact in signaling to Pakistan-based terror groups that their security is compromised.

Following recent precision military engagements between India and Pakistan, culminating in counterstrikes on May 10, the hostilities halted after bilateral military dialogue ensured cessation of actions.

