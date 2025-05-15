Stalin Blasts Union Government Over Presidential Reference

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sharply criticized the Union government's decision to seek a Presidential reference concerning the Supreme Court's verdict on the Tamil Nadu Governor case. Stalin denounced the move as an attempt to 'subvert' the Court's established position, accusing the Tamil Nadu Governor of acting under BJP influence.

Through a social media post, Stalin condemned the reference, suggesting it aims to compromise the authority of state governments and undermines the Supreme Court's role as the ultimate constitutional interpreter. He questioned the motive behind opposing time limits for governors to act on legislative bills, challenging the legality and fairness of indefinite delays.

Stalin claimed the BJP-led central government harbors a 'sinister intent' to disrupt state power dynamics. Urging unity among non-BJP states, he highlighted the threat posed to state autonomy and called for a united legal response. This controversy follows a Presidential challenge to the Supreme Court's April 8 ruling imposing deadlines on decisions about state Bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)