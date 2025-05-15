Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 60 people, with healthcare workers reporting heavy casualties among civilians, including women and children. As ceasefire talks continue amidst escalating violence, the humanitarian situation worsens, with Gaza facing potential famine and widespread displacement.
In a devastating series of airstrikes, the Israeli military has intensified its campaign against Gaza, resulting in at least 60 casualties, predominantly civilians including women and children, according to Palestinian medical sources. The strikes have raised global concern, prompting renewed efforts from U.S. and Arab mediators to secure a ceasefire.
The latest assault comes amid indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by the United States and Arab nations. As tensions rise, the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, with local health officials warning of a looming famine and massive displacement, conditions worse than those experienced during the 1948 Nakba.
Despite international pressure to halt the violence, including criticism from humanitarian organizations over the blockade on aid deliveries, Israeli military operations continue unabated, adding to the deteriorating living conditions of the 2.3 million Gazans, many of whom are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
