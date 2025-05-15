Tensions Escalate: Taiwan Braces for Potential Chinese Military Drills
Taiwan braces for potential Chinese military drills as it approaches the one-year anniversary of President Lai Ching-te's inauguration. Despite Lai's efforts for talks, China labels him a 'separatist' and has increased military activities around the island. Taiwan hopes for a reduction in tensions post-anniversary.
Taiwan is preparing for the possibility of new Chinese military exercises as the one-year anniversary of President Lai Ching-te's inauguration approaches, officials indicated on Thursday. The anniversary, which falls on May 20, could be marked by increased military drills from China, according to government sources.
President Lai, whom China describes as a 'separatist', has been open to dialogue with Beijing, rejecting its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan. However, relations remain strained, with China conducting drills soon after Lai assumed office. Spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh criticized China's ongoing threats, describing them as the 'normal state of affairs'.
The situation in the Taiwan Strait has become increasingly tense, with recent reports of 131 Chinese aircraft and 32 warships near the island. Despite the adversarial atmosphere, Taiwan maintains hope for better interactions following the May 20 anniversary, calling for China to refrain from further provocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
