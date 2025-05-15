Left Menu

Turbulent Talks in Turkey: Ukraine and Russia's Peace Dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a secondary team for peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey, avoiding a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The absence raised doubts about the talks' prospects. The negotiations focus on ceasefires and broader conflict resolution amid pressure from international players like the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:00 IST
Turbulent Talks in Turkey: Ukraine and Russia's Peace Dilemma
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a lower-level team to engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey, declining a direct encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This decision caused uncertainty about the effectiveness of the discussions.

Upon arriving in Ankara, Zelenskiy criticized the absence of top Russian officials, casting doubt on the delegation's authority to make substantial decisions. He sought clarity on the delegation's mandate before determining Ukraine's next steps.

The peace talks aim to address ceasefire logistics amid significant casualties and ongoing hostilities. This development occurs amid threats of further European sanctions against Russia and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025