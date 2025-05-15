Turbulent Talks in Turkey: Ukraine and Russia's Peace Dilemma
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a secondary team for peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey, avoiding a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The absence raised doubts about the talks' prospects. The negotiations focus on ceasefires and broader conflict resolution amid pressure from international players like the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a lower-level team to engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey, declining a direct encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This decision caused uncertainty about the effectiveness of the discussions.
Upon arriving in Ankara, Zelenskiy criticized the absence of top Russian officials, casting doubt on the delegation's authority to make substantial decisions. He sought clarity on the delegation's mandate before determining Ukraine's next steps.
The peace talks aim to address ceasefire logistics amid significant casualties and ongoing hostilities. This development occurs amid threats of further European sanctions against Russia and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict swiftly.
