Trump's Unwavering Diplomacy: A Mideast Odyssey

US President Donald Trump was unfazed by the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would miss the anticipated peace talks with Ukraine in Turkiye. Trump, who advocated for the meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shrugged off Putin's absence.

During a business roundtable in Doha, Trump remarked he didn't expect Putin to attend since he himself wouldn't be present. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, are engaged in diplomatic discussions in Istanbul.

As talks aim to establish a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Trump continues his Middle East tour, emphasizing conflict resolution and diplomacy. His itinerary includes meetings in Qatar and the UAE, and discussions on easing sanctions on Syria, informed by regional leaders' opinions.

