Left Menu

Trump's Unwavering Diplomacy: A Mideast Odyssey

US President Donald Trump expressed no surprise over Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence from Ukraine peace talks in Turkiye. Trump highlighted his own involvement and noted Secretary of State Marco Rubio's efforts. He emphasized ending conflicts while visiting Qatar and announced plans to sanction Syria during his Middle East tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:38 IST
Trump's Unwavering Diplomacy: A Mideast Odyssey
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Qatar

US President Donald Trump was unfazed by the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would miss the anticipated peace talks with Ukraine in Turkiye. Trump, who advocated for the meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shrugged off Putin's absence.

During a business roundtable in Doha, Trump remarked he didn't expect Putin to attend since he himself wouldn't be present. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, are engaged in diplomatic discussions in Istanbul.

As talks aim to establish a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Trump continues his Middle East tour, emphasizing conflict resolution and diplomacy. His itinerary includes meetings in Qatar and the UAE, and discussions on easing sanctions on Syria, informed by regional leaders' opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025