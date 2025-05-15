Odisha's BJD Challenges BJP's 'Patriotism' Over Minister's Controversial Remark

The opposition BJD in Odisha has called on the BJP to demonstrate its patriotism by dismissing Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar accused Shah of reflecting the BJP's mindset, citing contradictions between the party's Tiranga Yatra and the minister's comments.

She highlighted Colonel Qureshi's veteran family background and contributions to the nation, demanding Shah's dismissal for morally invalid statements. Public outrage led to an FIR against Shah, who later expressed willingness to apologize.

(With inputs from agencies.)