Odisha's BJD Challenges BJP's 'Patriotism' Over Minister's Controversial Remark
The BJD in Odisha urged BJP to prove its patriotism by dismissing Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah over alleged derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. BJD alleges Shah's comments expose BJP's double standards, demanding his removal for disrespecting a female soldier. An FIR was filed against Shah amid public outrage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:58 IST
The opposition BJD in Odisha has called on the BJP to demonstrate its patriotism by dismissing Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar accused Shah of reflecting the BJP's mindset, citing contradictions between the party's Tiranga Yatra and the minister's comments.
She highlighted Colonel Qureshi's veteran family background and contributions to the nation, demanding Shah's dismissal for morally invalid statements. Public outrage led to an FIR against Shah, who later expressed willingness to apologize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
