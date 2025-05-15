Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Nehru Yuva Kendra Renaming

Sunny Joseph MLA has criticized the government's decision to rename Nehru Yuva Kendra, viewing it as part of an agenda to erase Nehru's legacy and establish a religious state. Opposition from leaders like CPI(M) MP A A Rahim urges the retention of the center's original name to preserve its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:12 IST
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph has openly condemned the central government's decision to rename Nehru Yuva Kendra as Mera Yuva Bharat. The move, according to Joseph, is an attempt by the Sangh Parivar to propagate a religious state narrative in India.

Joseph linked the renaming initiative to a broader effort to undermine the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. He cited an example from Palakkad, where a skill development center was named after RSS founder Hedgewar, suggesting that it was aligned with the same agenda.

Similar objections have been voiced by CPI(M) MP A A Rahim, who, in a letter to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, protested the rebranding and called for the preservation of the Nehru Yuva Kendra's original name and its historical and cultural significance.

